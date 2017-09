Oct 9 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group Sa :

* Romuald Kalyciok and Polska Ekologia Sp. z o.o. raise their stake in company to 5.02 percent from 0.03 percent

* Romuald Kalyciok is chairman of management board of Polska Ekologia and holds 97.29 percent stake in Polska Ekologia