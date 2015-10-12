BRIEF-Verimark Holdings says H1 headline loss at 3.6 cents/shr

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Verimark Holdings Ltd
* Condensed unaudited consolidated results for the six months ended 31 August 2015
* Revenue up 0.5% to R183.5 million (2014: R182.6 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015
* Headline loss per share at (3.6) cents (2014: (3.7) cents) for six months ended 31 August 2015
* Not to declare a dividend.
* Continued focus and proven record of expanding its innovative product range should benefit its sales growth
* Board is therefore confident that medium- and long-term prospects of Verimark remain positive. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: