Oct 12 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Q3 EBITDA 2.8 million euros ($3.18 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 net sales 33.6 million euros versus 30.2 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 996,000 euros versus 1.2 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 net sales and EBIT growing compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.8796 euros)