BRIEF-Sefton Resources says nominated advisor intends to resign
#Financials
October 12, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sefton Resources says nominated advisor intends to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sefton Resources Inc :

* Prospective replacement nominated advisor introduced by proposed new directors has decided not to proceed

* Allenby Capital Limited, co’s existing nominated advisor, has confirmed to Board that it will continue to act and support current board

* Allenby Capital Limited will resign at same time as appointment of proposed directors and resignation of Tom Milne and Keith Morris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
