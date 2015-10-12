FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK submits application to EMA for its antiseptic chlorhexidine gel
#Healthcare
October 12, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GSK submits application to EMA for its antiseptic chlorhexidine gel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* Has submitted a regulatory application to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its antiseptic chlorhexidine gel

* GSK’s regulatory submission for its chlorhexidine gel will follow article 58 procedure

* EMA has granted application accelerated assessment, a process open to medicinal products of major public health interest

* If a positive scientific opinion from EMA is granted in 2016, GSK will request a Certificate Of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) Further company coverage:

