BRIEF-MIBA majority shareholder requests rise in squeeze-out price

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Majority shareholder of MIBA AG, Mitterbauer Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft requested conditional increase of cash consideration from 540 euros per share to 565 euros per share

* MBAG justified conditional rise in squeeze-out price with saving legal and consulting costs as well as time required for related review process in interests of all shareholders

* Deadline to accept MBAG’s concurrent voluntary takeover offer at 565 euros ($643.14) per share will end on Nov. 26

* In beginning of January 2016 it will be clear whether conditions are met and whether increase of cash consideration has become effective