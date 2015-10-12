FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MIBA majority shareholder requests rise in squeeze-out price
October 12, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MIBA majority shareholder requests rise in squeeze-out price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Miba AG :

* Majority shareholder of MIBA AG, Mitterbauer Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft requested conditional increase of cash consideration from 540 euros per share to 565 euros per share

* MBAG justified conditional rise in squeeze-out price with saving legal and consulting costs as well as time required for related review process in interests of all shareholders

* Deadline to accept MBAG’s concurrent voluntary takeover offer at 565 euros ($643.14) per share will end on Nov. 26

* In beginning of January 2016 it will be clear whether conditions are met and whether increase of cash consideration has become effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
