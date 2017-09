Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nordic Leisure AB :

* Acquires Score 24 AB

* Finances acquisition from own cash liquidity

* Acquires the company with immediate effect

* Will pay 2.3 million Swedish crowns ($282,042.48) for Score 24

* The price consists of purchase price and takeover of debt

