BRIEF-Pandora expands strategic alliance with Disney
October 12, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pandora expands strategic alliance with Disney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora A/S :

* Says expands strategic alliance with Disney to include Asia-Pacific

* Says the alliance with Disney will begin in November 2015, with Pandora launching its Disney jewellery collection in 13 markets in the Asia Pacific region, including Australia, China and Japan

* Says the content of this release will have no impact on Pandora’s outlook for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

