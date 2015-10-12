BRIEF-Heathrow Airport passenger numbers rise 2.9 pct in September

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Larger, quieter aircraft continued to be a driver for passenger growth at heathrow.

* Within emerging markets, passenger volumes were particularly strong to mexico which was up 16.5%, china up 11.9% and to middle east which was up 7.2% as carriers continue to benefit from new a380s

* In sept 2015 a record 6.77 million passengers (+2.9% on september 2014) travelled through heathrow on 40,292 flights