BRIEF-Capital Appreciation raises 1 bln rand via private placement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Limited

* Listing of capital appreciation and results of private placement

* Bookbuild in relation to offer closed at 17:00 on 9 october 2015

* Co will have 1.25 billion ordinary shares in issue, which includes net number of fios shares in issue

* Shares will be listed on main board of JSE with effect from commencement of trade on Friday, 16 October 2015

* Aggregate amount of R1 billion was raised through private placement of 1 billion offer shares at offer price of R1.00 per offer share.