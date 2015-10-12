FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Appreciation raises 1 bln rand via private placement
October 12, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Capital Appreciation raises 1 bln rand via private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Limited

* Listing of capital appreciation and results of private placement

* Bookbuild in relation to offer closed at 17:00 on 9 october 2015

* Co will have 1.25 billion ordinary shares in issue, which includes net number of fios shares in issue

* Shares will be listed on main board of JSE with effect from commencement of trade on Friday, 16 October 2015

* Aggregate amount of R1 billion was raised through private placement of 1 billion offer shares at offer price of R1.00 per offer share. Source text for Eikon:

