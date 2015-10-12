FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum says considering proposal from parties including Olisol
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum says considering proposal from parties including Olisol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Acknowledges public announcement by Olisol Investment Group on Oct. 9, 2015

* Has been engaging extensively with all parties which have submitted proposals to Tethys including Olisol

* Company has been fully focused on trying to conclude a transaction with interested parties as quickly as possible

* Disagrees with much of content in Olisol release and Tethys has requested that Olisol publically corrects statements made

* Proposals are being actively considered by Tethys board to determine which proposal is in best interest of all Tethys stakeholders

* Tethys continues to work with Olisol and other interested parties to conclude a transaction as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.