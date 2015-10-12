BRIEF-Tethys Petroleum says considering proposal from parties including Olisol

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Acknowledges public announcement by Olisol Investment Group on Oct. 9, 2015

* Has been engaging extensively with all parties which have submitted proposals to Tethys including Olisol

* Company has been fully focused on trying to conclude a transaction with interested parties as quickly as possible

* Disagrees with much of content in Olisol release and Tethys has requested that Olisol publically corrects statements made

* Proposals are being actively considered by Tethys board to determine which proposal is in best interest of all Tethys stakeholders

* Tethys continues to work with Olisol and other interested parties to conclude a transaction as soon as possible