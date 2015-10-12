FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biogaia's probiotic shown to prevent recurrent diarrhoea in pilot study
October 12, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biogaia's probiotic shown to prevent recurrent diarrhoea in pilot study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB

* Biogaia’s probiotic shown to promote growth and prevent recurrent diarrhoea

* Says results from a randomized, controlled pilot study in 76 infants with acute diarrhoea show that rapid diagnostic testing and Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis supplementation for 60 days was associated with a significant increase in 60-day adjusted standardized height and significantly less recurrent diarrhoea compared to standard care and placebo treatment.

* The study was conducted in Botswana and the preliminary results were presented at the Infectious Disease Week in San Diego, USA, on October 10 2015.

* Says the next step will be to validate these findings in a trial with a much larger number of children. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

