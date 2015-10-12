FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hydrophi Technologies Europe Announces changes in shareholding structure
October 12, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hydrophi Technologies Europe Announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :

* Equimaxx LLC raises its stake in company to 22.09 percent from 5.86 percent following registration of acquired 8,890,809 shares of Hydrophi Technologies Europe

* Astoria Capital SA decreases stake in company to 39.85 percent from 48.15 percent after registration of series E shares issue

* The amount of shares held by Astoria Capital in Hydrophi Technologies Europe has not changed and amounts to 20,550,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

