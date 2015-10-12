BRIEF-Hydrophi Technologies Europe Announces changes in shareholding structure

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :

* Equimaxx LLC raises its stake in company to 22.09 percent from 5.86 percent following registration of acquired 8,890,809 shares of Hydrophi Technologies Europe

* Astoria Capital SA decreases stake in company to 39.85 percent from 48.15 percent after registration of series E shares issue

* Astoria Capital SA decreases stake in company to 39.85 percent from 48.15 percent after registration of series E shares issue

* The amount of shares held by Astoria Capital in Hydrophi Technologies Europe has not changed and amounts to 20,550,000 shares