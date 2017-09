Oct 12 (Reuters) - Norvestia Oyj :

* Norvestia’s net asset value (NAV) decreased by 1.5 pct in September

* Reported NAV of 9.78 euros ($11.12) per share as per Sept. 30 versus 9.93 euros a month earlier

