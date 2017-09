Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* 9-month earnings increases by 6.7 per cent to 512 million Swiss francs ($531.95 million)

* 9-month EBITDA improves by 4.6 per cent to 777 million francscompared with the previous year’s period

* 9-month net turnover is 12.426 billion francs versus 13.004 billion francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LKRMX6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9625 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)