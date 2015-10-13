FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VP Bank: second repurchase of own bearer and registered shares
October 13, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-VP Bank: second repurchase of own bearer and registered shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG :

* Is carrying out a second repurchase of own bearer and registered shares within framework of a public fixed-price offer

* Is prepared to acquire further shares up to a maximum of 298,442 bearer shares with a nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs (4.51 per cent of capital or 2.48 per cent of voting rights) at a price of 82.00 Swiss francs ($85.16) per share

* Fixed-Price repurchase offer will run from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28

* Shares to be repurchased are also to be used for future acquisitions or for treasury management purposes Source text - bit.ly/1k0kMOc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9629 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

