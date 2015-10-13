FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pick N Pay Holdings H1 HEPS rises 24.2 pct to 32.94 cents
October 13, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pick N Pay Holdings H1 HEPS rises 24.2 pct to 32.94 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pick N Pay Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the 26 weeks ended 30 August 2015

* Turnover growth accelerated to 8.5 pct from 6.1 pct in previous financial year

* Headline earnings per share increased 24.2 pct from 26.51 to 32.94 cents per share

* Have declared an interim gross dividend (number 68) of 11.60 cents per share out of income reserves

* Gross profit increased by 8.4 pct to r6.2 billion

* Group turnover at r34.9 billion was up 8.5 pct on last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

