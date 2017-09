Oct 13 (Reuters) - Castle Private Equity AG :

* Buyback of own shares via issuance of tradable put options

* Offers shareholders an option to tender their common shares through the exercise of put options to buy back, with maximum of 2,698,376 registered shares at a price of 20.00 Swiss francs ($20.86) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)