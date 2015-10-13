FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-bmp Holding raises its stake in sleepz GmbH
#Financials
October 13, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bmp Holding raises its stake in sleepz GmbH

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - bmp Holding AG :

* Raises its stake in sleepz GmbH

* Has acquired an additional stake of 7.35 percent in sleepz GmbH

* Once purchase agreement has been reached, bmp will hold 60.08 percent of shares in sleepz

* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price

* Potential further acquisition in 2015 could result to correcting the revenue estimate upwards

* Revises revenue estimate due to sleepz’ weaker growth and Grafenfels’ delayed market launch, which was put back by approximately two months

* Now anticipates whole-year revenue in 4 million - 4.5 million euros ($9.66 million) range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
