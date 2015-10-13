FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir says royalties for Olysio in q3 amounted to 57 msek
#Healthcare
October 13, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir says royalties for Olysio in q3 amounted to 57 msek

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Medivir Ab

* Says global third quarter net sales of Olysio (simeprevir)amounted to 79 MUSD, of which 26 MUSD were sales in the USA.

* Says royalty for the third quarter amounted to 57 MSEK (6.1 MEUR)

* In addition Medivir has received an adjustment of 11 MSEK (1.2 MEUR) related past royalty payments. The total royalty income reported for the third quarter will therefore amount to 70 MSEK (7.3 MEUR). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

