BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and NCR to expand global managed services reach
October 12, 2015

BRIEF-Alcatel-Lucent and NCR to expand global managed services reach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* Says NCR Corporation, a consumer transaction technologies company, announced that it is teaming with Alcatel-Lucent to expand their global reach in managed services

* Under the agreement NCR will provide services including site surveys, deployment and maintenance projects, where speed and quality of service are critical to quickly ramp-up and ramp-down new Alcatel-Lucent technology implementation

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

