Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mercialys SA :

* Reports rental revenues up 8.1 percent to 123.8 million euros ($140.67 million) at end-September

* Says full-year target for organic growth of over 2 percent in invoiced rents excluding indexation for 2015 therefore appears cautious Source text: bit.ly/1jrN5Vm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)