Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alpha MOS SA :

* Says Indian Ministry of Environment chooses Alpha MOS for its fight against air pollution and monitoring of odor emissions

* For this project (initial duration 9 months), Alpha MOS will sell RQ Box electronic noses on different affected sites in India to the Central Bureau against pollution in India

