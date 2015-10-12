FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orolia's McMurdo selected as project coordinator by the EC
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 12, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orolia's McMurdo selected as project coordinator by the EC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Orolia SA :

* Says its division McMurdo has been selected by the European Commission to lead the development of next-generation search and rescue distress beacons under the Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Program’s HELIOS project

* Award is expected to be finalized on Dec. 1

* As project coordinator, McMurdo will receive nearly 2.4 million euros ($2.73 million) of the total HELIOS development budget over the next three years

Source text: bit.ly/1PpSPLJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.