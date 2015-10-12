FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Global Graphics Q3 operating profit drops to 0.1 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 12, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Global Graphics Q3 operating profit drops to 0.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Global Graphics SE :

* Reports revenue for the third quarter of 3.0 million euros ($3.41 million), compared to 3.3 million euros reported a year ago

* The company’s measure of adjusted operating profit or loss for the third quarter is a profit of 0.1 million euros, compared to 1.0 million euros profit reported a year ago

* 9-month revenue is 11.4 million euros, compared to 8.6 million euros a year ago

* Says cash at Sept 30 was 2.5 million euros, compared to 1.6 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1LEMRkb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.