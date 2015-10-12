BRIEF-Arrow Global sees overall FY earnings in line with expecatations

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Trading update for period ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Acquired debt portfolios for an aggregate purchase price of 97.1 million stg with a strong Q4 pipeline of which 23.1 million stg is in final implementation

* Investments were split 51 pct UK and 49 pct Mainland Europe and are in line with target returns

* Expect overall full-year earnings to be in line with our expectations and remain confident in our future growth prospects