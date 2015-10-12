FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arrow Global sees overall FY earnings in line with expecatations
#Financials
October 12, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Arrow Global sees overall FY earnings in line with expecatations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Arrow Global Group Plc :

* Trading update for period ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Acquired debt portfolios for an aggregate purchase price of 97.1 million stg with a strong Q4 pipeline of which 23.1 million stg is in final implementation

* Investments were split 51 pct UK and 49 pct Mainland Europe and are in line with target returns

* Expect overall full-year earnings to be in line with our expectations and remain confident in our future growth prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

