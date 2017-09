Oct 13 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Previously expected range for EBITDA 2015 of 190 million euros ($215.94 million) - 230 million euros lowered to 160 million euros - 180 million euros

* Order intake, sales volume and revenue deteriorated mainly on the back of lower demand from the oil and gas industry Source text -bit.ly/1LKSXpt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)