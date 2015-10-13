FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datacentrix H1 HEPS rises 14 pct to 27.7 cents
October 13, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Datacentrix H1 HEPS rises 14 pct to 27.7 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Datacentrix Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2015 and dividend declaration

* Revenue increased by 11.3 pct to r1.23 billion for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Earnings per share increased by 15.4 pct to 27.8 cents and headline earnings per share increased by 14 pct to 27.7 cents

* Earnings increased by 15.4 pct to r54.5 million for the six months ended 31 August 2015

* Interim gross cash dividend declared of 9.23 cents per share

* Economy is contending with strong headwinds as a consequence of a global economic slowdown, power shortages, a weakening rand, bureaucracy and labour disputes

* Resources and manufacturing sectors are seemingly hardest hit, leading to constrained expenditure in it market

* Datacentrix is cash generative, enabling acquisitive growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

