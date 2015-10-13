FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pick N Pay Stores says H1 HEPS rises 23.4 pct
October 13, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pick N Pay Stores says H1 HEPS rises 23.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pick N Pay Stores Ltd

* Gross profit increased by 8.4 pct to R6.2 billion for 26 weeks ended 30 August 2015

* Other trading income increased by 1.3 pct to R320.0 million.

* Trading profit increased by 19.7% to R462.8 million. Trading margin improved from 1.2% to 1.3% of turnover for 26 weeks ended 30 August 2015

* Headline earnings per share (HEPS) - increased 23.4 pct from 53.98 to 66.62 cents per share for 26 weeks ended 30 August 2015

* Declared an interim gross dividend of 24.20 cents per share out of income reserves.

* Turnover growth accelerated to 8.5% from 6.1% in previous financial year

* Gross profit margin was unchanged on last year at 17.7%, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

