Oct 13 (Reuters) - BV Holding AG :

* 9-month net profit under IFRS of 18.96 million Swiss francs ($19.73 million)

* Cash and equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2015 at 5.9 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1k0sjN7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9612 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)