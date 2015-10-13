BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen: New Copernicus contract for Kongsberg Satellite Services

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) has signed an expanded satellite support contract with a total value of 205 million Norwegian crowns (21.8 million euros) ($24.81 million) with the European Space Agency for the Sentinel satellites in the Copernicus program

* KSAT has signed framework agreements related to this program with a total value of 68 million euros

* Duration of the contracts is three to five years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)