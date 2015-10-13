FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG buys rights for Spanish, Italian and French top football leagues
October 13, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG buys rights for Spanish, Italian and French top football leagues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Modern Times Group (MTG) AB

* Says wins rights to Spanish, Italian and French top tier football leagues

* Says has acquired the exclusive broadcast and online rights across the Nordic region (Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland) to top flight football from Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A until 2018.

* Says has also extended its exclusive rights to France’s Ligue 1 in Denmark and Norway until 2018 to include Finland and Sweden from the beginning of next season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

