BRIEF-SABMiller and AB Inbev agree on takeover terms

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

* Reached agreement in principle on key terms of a possible recommended offer to be made by AB Inbev for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller

* All-Cash offer represents a premium of approximately 50% to SABMiller’s closing share price of GBP 29.34 on 14 september 2015

* Board of SABMiller has indicated to AB Inbev that it would be prepared unanimously to recommend all-cash offer of GBP 44.00 per SABMiller share to SABMiller shareholders,

* Linklaters LLP and Hogan Lovells International LLP are retained legal advisers to SABMiller.

* Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore are retained as legal advisers to AB Inbev.