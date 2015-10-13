FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SABMiller and AB Inbev agree on takeover terms
October 13, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SABMiller and AB Inbev agree on takeover terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA

* Reached agreement in principle on key terms of a possible recommended offer to be made by AB Inbev for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller

* All-Cash offer represents a premium of approximately 50% to SABMiller’s closing share price of GBP 29.34 on 14 september 2015

* Board of SABMiller has indicated to AB Inbev that it would be prepared unanimously to recommend all-cash offer of GBP 44.00 per SABMiller share to SABMiller shareholders,

* Linklaters LLP and Hogan Lovells International LLP are retained legal advisers to SABMiller.

* Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and Cravath, Swaine & Moore are retained as legal advisers to AB Inbev. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

