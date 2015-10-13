FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taste Holdings says H1 core HEPS drops to 0.1 cents
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Taste Holdings says H1 core HEPS drops to 0.1 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd

* Core headline earnings decreased to R0.2 million (2014: R8.8 million) for six months ended 31 August 2015

* Net tangible asset value per share increased to 95.2 cents (2014: 35.3 cents)

* Next six months will have seen us laying foundation for launching Starbucks next year

* Six month core revenue increased by 51% to R455.9 million (2014: R302.2 million)

* As such no interim dividend is declared for current period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

