BRIEF-Taste Holdings says to raise up to 226 mln rand via rights offer
October 13, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Taste Holdings says to raise up to 226 mln rand via rights offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Taste Holdings Ltd :

* Taste to raise up to R226 million for Starbucks & Arthur Kaplan declaration announcement in respect of rights offer

* Intends to raise up to R226,393,428 by way of a renounceable rights offer

* Offer at a subscription price of 300 cents per rights offer share

* Offer in ratio of 25 rights offer shares for every 100 shares held at close of business on record date for rights offer, being Friday, Oct. 30

* For Starbucks, capital expenditure and pre-opening expenses for first 12 to 15 stores is estimated at R108 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
