BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals makes tender offer for in Exini Diagnostics

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Exini Diagnostics AB :

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc has on Oct 13 announced offer to tender all of shares in Exini for a consideration of 3.15 Swedish crowns per share

* Says total value, based on 18,381,081 issued shares in Exini, amounts to about 57.9 million Swedish crowns ($7.1 million)

* Offer price represents a premium of about 93 percent compared with EXINI’s closing price of 1.63 crows per share on NASDAQ First North Stockholm on Oct. 12

* Board decided to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept offer Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1667 Swedish crowns)