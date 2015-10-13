FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals makes tender offer for in Exini Diagnostics
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 13, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Progenics Pharmaceuticals makes tender offer for in Exini Diagnostics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Exini Diagnostics AB :

* Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc has on Oct 13 announced offer to tender all of shares in Exini for a consideration of 3.15 Swedish crowns per share

* Says total value, based on 18,381,081 issued shares in Exini, amounts to about 57.9 million Swedish crowns ($7.1 million)

* Offer price represents a premium of about 93 percent compared with EXINI’s closing price of 1.63 crows per share on NASDAQ First North Stockholm on Oct. 12

* Board decided to unanimously recommend that shareholders accept offer Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1667 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.