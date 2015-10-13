BRIEF-Asetek receives order for server installation

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :
* Receives order for largest server installation to date from an undisclosed Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) partner
* Order and OEM relationship is anticipated to result in between $1.0 million and $1.5 million of revenue within first 12 months
* OEM and end user will be announced when information becomes public
* Says expects future orders with this customer to result in more than 100 RackCDU with cooling loops for more than 6,000 compute nodes within first 12 months of production
* Production to fulfill order is expected to start within next few months
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)