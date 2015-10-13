FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asetek receives order for server installation
October 13, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Asetek receives order for server installation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S :

* Receives order for largest server installation to date from an undisclosed Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) partner

* Order and OEM relationship is anticipated to result in between $1.0 million and $1.5 million of revenue within first 12 months

* OEM and end user will be announced when information becomes public

* Says expects future orders with this customer to result in more than 100 RackCDU with cooling loops for more than 6,000 compute nodes within first 12 months of production

* Production to fulfill order is expected to start within next few months

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
