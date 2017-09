Oct 13 (Reuters) - X5 Retail Group NV :

* Says Q3 net retail sales grew 28.3 percent, year-on-year, to 195 billion roubles ($3.13 billion);

* Like-for-Like (LFL) sales rose 13.1 percent, year-on-year, including a 15.2 percent rise at Pyaterochka stores;

* Like-for-Like traffic up 1.6 percent; basket up 11.3 percent;

* Added 541 new stores in Q3 on a net basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.2540 roubles) (Moscow Newsroom)