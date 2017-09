Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA)

* Says Nordea, Swedbank, SEB and Handelsbanken all systemic important, core tier 1 capital should be 2 percent on group level

* Says new requirement after decision to follow the European Banking Authority EBA guidelines on systemically important financial institutions

* Says this does not mean increase of total capital requirement for the four banks (Stockholm Newsroom)