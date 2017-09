Oct 13 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate AG :

* Confirms FY 2015 earnings corridor of 0.8 million euros ($910,960.00) - 1.2 million euros ($1.37 million)

* Results of the 1st half-year 2015 with regards to industry are typically negative

* Positive trend will be reflected in the earnings figures for H2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8782 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)