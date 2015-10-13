BRIEF-S.Africa's Woolworths recalls 12 ice-cream and sorbet products

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* 12 of their ice-cream and sorbet products have potentially been produced in packaging with inconsistent peanut allergen labelling

* This labelling has been omitted from some of these products in error.

* No other ice-creams or other products are affected

* Labelling ‘product made in a factory which uses peanuts’ provides potentially allergic customers with guidance to make informed buying decisions

* Has taken a decision to rather remove all these products from their store shelves to avoid potentially putting peanut allergic customers at risk