Oct 13 (Reuters) - Garanti Faktoring :

* To issue bonds up to 800 million lira ($271.06 million) for qualified investors

* Authorizes general directorate for bond issuance

* Bonds to have maturity period of between 3-24 months Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 2.9514 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)