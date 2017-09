Oct 13 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc

* Appointment of Andrew Fisher to its board as a non-executive director.

* He will take up his appointment on 1 December 2015 and will also join nomination committee at that time

* After nearly nine years on M&S board, Martha Lane Fox will step down from board at financial year end on 2 April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: