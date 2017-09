Oct 13 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Shareholder Erhan Topac decreases stake in Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler to 31.15 percent from 35.15 percent

* Says sells total 2.25 million nominal value shares at 2.2 lira per share

* Gedik Yatirim Holding says buys 2.25 million nominal share of Gedik Yatirim Menkul Degerler at 4.95 million lira Source text for Eikon:,

($1 = 2.9497 liras)