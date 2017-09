Oct 13 (Reuters) - JCDecaux SA :

* JCDecaux has won the exclusive contracts to run the advertising operations of Brasilia Juscelino Kubitschek international airport and Natal Sao Goncalo de Amarante international airport in Brazil

* Won the exclusive 12-year contracts starting on Nov. 1 Source text: bit.ly/1LiXfio Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)