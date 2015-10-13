BRIEF-Median Technologies says awarded new projects and contracts worth 4.09 mln euros

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Median Technologies SA :
* Says awarded new projects and new contracts for image interpretation and management in clinical trials totaling 4.09 million euros ($4.65 million)
* Awarded projects include a phase III study (gastric cancer) for a total of 1.75 million euros
* a phase III study (rare and aggressive cutaneous cancer) for a total of 1.51 million euros
* Awarded projects include a phase II study (melanoma) for a total of 335,000 euros
* Contracts awarded include a phase I/II study (liver cancer) for a total of 394,000 euros
* Contracts awarded include a phase II study (primary central nervous system lymphoma) for a total of 103,000 euros
($1 = 0.8788 euros)