FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Median Technologies says awarded new projects and contracts worth 4.09 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 13, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Median Technologies says awarded new projects and contracts worth 4.09 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Median Technologies SA :

* Says awarded new projects and new contracts for image interpretation and management in clinical trials totaling 4.09 million euros ($4.65 million)

* Awarded projects include a phase III study (gastric cancer) for a total of 1.75 million euros

* a phase III study (rare and aggressive cutaneous cancer) for a total of 1.51 million euros

* Awarded projects include a phase II study (melanoma) for a total of 335,000 euros

* Contracts awarded include a phase I/II study (liver cancer) for a total of 394,000 euros

* Contracts awarded include a phase II study (primary central nervous system lymphoma) for a total of 103,000 euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.