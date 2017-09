Oct 13 (Reuters) - Easyvista SA

* Reports 9-month consolidated revenue of 14.8 million euros versus 14.0 million euros a year ago

* Backlog at Sept 30 amounted to 15.9 million euros compared to 13.3 million euros a year ago

* Maintains objectives of 30 percent growth in SaaS revenue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)