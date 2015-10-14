FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skanska says U.S. write-downs to weigh on Q3 earnings
October 14, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Skanska says U.S. write-downs to weigh on Q3 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Skanska AB

* Losses in the U.S. operations

* Says losses in U.S. operations impact Skanska’s operating income by SEK 630 million in Q3 2015

* Says for full year 2015 operating income for Skanska group is expected to be in range of SEK 5.5 - 6.0 billion

* Says charge is related to write downs of about SEK 470 million in USA Civil operations and about SEK 160 million in USA Building operations

* Says “majority of the write downs are in six projects and the main reasons are design changes by the client and lower than anticipated productivity”

* Says after charge, operating income for Q3 of 2015 is expected to be about SEK 900 million for Skanska Group

* Skanska Q3 EBIT was seen at SEK 1.55 billion according to Thomson Reuters smart estimate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

