FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ASML posts in line Q3 revenues, guides Q4 sales at 1.4 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
October 14, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ASML posts in line Q3 revenues, guides Q4 sales at 1.4 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Reports Q3 net sales of 1.55 billion euros ($1.77 billion), and a gross margin of 45.4 pct, in line with guidance

* Q3 net sales are 1.55 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros previous quarter

* Q3 net profit is 322 million euros versus 370 million euros previous quarter

* Guides Q4 2015 net sales at approximately 1.4 billion euros and a gross margin of around 45 pct

* Expects Q4 sales below the Q3 level, but remains on track for a record year in terms of sales

* Sees Q4 research and development costs of about 270 million euros, other income of about 20 million euros

* Sees Q4 SG&A costs of about 90 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate of around 11 pct

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.