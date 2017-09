Oct 14 (Reuters) - Dustin Group AB :

* Q4 net sales 1.76 billion Swedish crowns ($216.82 million), up 7.4 percent

* Q4 EBITA 67 million crowns versus 70 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit 47.3 million crowns versus 11.9 million crowns year ago

* Proposes dividend of 1.70 crowns per share for 2014/15

Source text: bit.ly/1k3Yift

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)